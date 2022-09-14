Hotel mogul, UFO believer spending in Nevada governor's race GABE STERN, Associated Press/Report for America Sep. 14, 2022 Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 9:29 a.m.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Robert Bigelow, a Las Vegas-based hotel magnate, has always had a cause.
For decades, he invested his hotel profits into UFO research, creating his own aerospace company while lobbying senators to fund additional research. More recently, he offered nearly $1 million in prizes for a contest to show consciousness after death, part of his newer interest in the afterlife.