HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities crack down on dissent in the city.

Lai and nine others were charged with incitement to take part in an unauthorized assembly, for their roles in a protest on Oct. 1, 2019, when they walked down a road with thousands of others.