HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that it was “crystal clear” that electoral reform is necessary, a day after a top Beijing official signaled major changes would be coming to ensure the semi-autonomous city is run by “patriots."

Lam said political strife and unrest in the city, including anti-government protests in 2019 as well as protests in 2014, showed there were always some people who are “rather hostile” to the central authorities in China.