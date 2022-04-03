Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she won't seek second term

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who presided over a rocky period in the Chinese territory's relationship with the central government in Beijing, said Monday she will not seek second term.

Lam made the announcement at a news conference.

Her successor will be picked in May.

Massive protests against the territory's government rocked Hong Kong in 2019. Beijing responded with a tough national security law that has stifled dissent in the semiautonomous city.

Hong Kong media say that her No. 2 John Lee is likely to enter the race to succeed her. Chief Secretary Lee was the city’s head of security during the protests.