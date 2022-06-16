Homeland Security tightens scrutiny of internal misconduct

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Employees accused of misconduct at the Department of Homeland Security could face more stringent penalties under an overhaul announced Thursday that follows complaints about the handling of internal discipline in the third largest U.S. government agency.
DHS said it will centralize serious misconduct investigations instead of allowing them to be handled by components of a sprawling organization that includes Customs and Border Protection, the Transportation Security Administration, the Secret Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.