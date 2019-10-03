Home invasion suspect faces weapons charges in Milford

A Milford man arrested in July for a violent home invasion faces additional charges for having high-capacity magazines.

Andrew Joseph Johnson, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 1, on a warrant charging him with 15 counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine. He was held on a $150,000 bond for court Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Johnson was arrested by police in Portland on July 28 after he allegedly broke into a house and attacked a woman Portland police said he briefly dated.

In that incident, police said, Johnson forced his way through a window into thw woman’s apartment, pointed a loaded firearm at her and threatened to kill her.

“He then forced her onto a bed and proceeded to choke her with his hands until she passed out. He also physically assaulted her in the head area,” Portland Police said.

Police said the woman was able to escape and ran to the Portland Police Department. Officers immediately went to the apartment and found Johnson exiting a rear door. He was taken into custody without incident.

Two loaded firearms and several loaded magazines were taken from Johnson, according to police.

According to the state Judicial Department website, Johnson faces charges of home invasion, first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawfulrestraint, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree threatening, second-degree assault with a firearm, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency call.

His bond was initially set at $500,000 on those charges. According to the state Judicial Department website, he was free in lieu of a $250,000 bond at the time of his Oct. 2 arrest. His next court date on those charges is scheduled for Oct. 22.