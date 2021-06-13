'Home Town Takeover' features beloved Alabama police officer

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Erin Napier correctly predicted that Lt. Ella Roberts was going to be “tickled” when she returned to her home for the first time to see the renovations Erin and her husband Ben, hosts of HGTV’s “Home Town,” made on their popular new series, “Home Town Takeover,” which focuses on the central Alabama town of Wetumpka.
“Tickled” doesn’t even begin to describe Ella’s reaction. “I am overjoyed and will forever hold Ben and Erin and HGTV in my heart,” she says. “Everything was done with love.”