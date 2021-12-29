Holmes jury resumes deliberations after closed-door meeting MICHAEL LIEDTKE, AP Technology Writer Dec. 29, 2021 Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 10:21 a.m.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will resume their lengthy deliberations amid some intrigue raised by a closed-door meeting among her attorneys, federal prosecutors and the judge presiding the case.
U.S. District Judge Edward Davila held the “in camera" hearing Tuesday morning with two of Holmes' lawyers, Kevin Downey and Lance Wade, along with a two of the prosecutors, Jeffrey Schenk and Robert Leach, according to a court filing late Tuesday night. Holmes was not present at the 23-minute hearing.
Written By
MICHAEL LIEDTKE