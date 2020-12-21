Alabama governor gets vaccine, calls 'it a safe thing to do'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey became one of the first governors on Monday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, bidding to build public confidence in the vaccinations that will have to be widely administered to ease the pandemic.
"We want to send a clear message to all Alabamians that we can have confidence in this vaccine and its effectiveness. I want to assure people it is a safe thing to do and if everybody will take the vaccine voluntarily we'll have good strong immunity and it will stop COVID-19,” Ivey said at a news conference.