Hogan announces $190M in federal aid for COVID-19 relief

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has outlined $190 million in federal COVID-19 relief for small businesses, higher education and nonprofit organizations.

Hogan announced Tuesday that $45 million will be allocated to expand a program to help small businesses. It awards grants of up to $10,000 to businesses of 50 or fewer employees. The Hogan administration says the program already has provided more than $40 million to 4,073 applicants.

Another $5 million will be allocated to the Maryland Small Business Development Financing Authority to provide financing to businesses owned by economically and socially disadvantaged entrepreneurs.

Another $50 million will create the Maryland Nonprofit Recovery Initiative to help organizations address revenue reductions and expenses.

Up to $90 million will be used to reimburse state-supported universities for expenses related to COVID-19.

Hogan has announced a total of about $475 million in federal aid related to the coronavirus over the last week.

“As Maryland continues to grapple with an unprecedented fiscal crisis, we are directing more than $475 million in federal resources to critical sectors of our economy,” Hogan said in a news release. “These resources will help make a difference in areas where they are needed most.”