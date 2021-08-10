Hochul to take center stage as scandal ends Cuomo's reign CAROLYN THOMPSON, Associated Press Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 1:06 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — As New York's lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul has spent years on the road as the friendly face of the administration, visiting the far-flung coffee shops and factory floors of each of the state's 62 counties for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events.
Now, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation over sexual harassment allegations Tuesday, her next stop is the state Capitol in Albany.
