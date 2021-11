RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County sheriff’s office says the man who was shot last week by a Nevada State Police trooper under an I-580 overpass south of Reno was a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who refused to surrender.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect is recovering from surgery following the shooting last Wednesday in Washoe Valley and no one else was hurt, but has released few other details.