History-making Jackson set for Senate hearing for high court MARK SHERMAN and MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press March 20, 2022 Updated: March 20, 2022 8:01 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is going before the Senate Judiciary Committee with the path to her historic confirmation seemingly clear.
Committee hearings begin Monday for the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years. She is expected to present an opening statement late in the day, then answer questions from the committee's 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans over the next two days.
