Historical society will be at Walnut Beach Farmers Market

The Milford Historical Society will be at the Walnut Beach Farmers Market on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. to help celebrate Milford Day. The market is at the Walnut Beach Devon Rotary Pavilion, 85 Viscount Drive.

The MHS booth will feature Milford history books, old-fashioned children’s toys, coloring books, crystals, jewelry and more.

Membership forms and flyers with dates of upcoming free programs will be available including: Speaker on the history of New Haven Railroad on Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.; and PorchFest on Sept. 28, at 1 p.m., at MHS, 34 High St.

Another upcoming event is the annual tour of the Old Milford Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m., leaving from the DAR Chapter House parking lot, 55 Prospect St. (Rain date Oct. 26.) Cost is $5 per adult (free for children with an adult). Tickets may be purchased the day of the event.

The members helping at the market will be Ardienne Damicis, Lloyd Jacobs, Peggy Bolger and Judy Salemme.

For more information call 203-877-1851 or go to milfordhistoricalsociety.org.