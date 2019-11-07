Historical society examines recent archaeology finds at next meeting

The Nov. 18 meeting of the Milford Historical Society will feature Tim Chaucer who will talk about recent Algonquin discoveries unearthed by children this past summer in the Milford Marine Institute’s archaeology program. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Mary Taylor Memorial Church.

Chaucer starts the annual summer camp program by talking about the earliest history of Milford. Campers are shown the tools and technics archaeologists use and later go to a test pit. Meeting attendees will get to see what the campers found.

“Almost every camper finds something indicative of the Native American occupation,” said Chaucer. The most recent dig took place at a site along the Indian River to find evidence of how the Indians farmed the area.

The program is free and open to the public. Coffee and dessert will be served.