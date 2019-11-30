Historic hardware store in northwest Louisiana shuttering

LOGANSPORT, La. (AP) — A 122-year hardware and department store that once saw a visit from Bonnie and Clyde is closing in northwest Louisiana.

N.J. Caraway & Company has been serving customers in the town of Logansport since 1897. The DeSoto Parish store nestled on the bank of the Sabine River sells an eclectic collection of hardware, antiques, clothing, candles and much more.

Store owner Janet Palmer tells KSLA-TV she’s ready to retire. She’s having health issues, and her husband died nine years ago. The couple had run the store for nearly 40 years.

N.J. Caraway & Company survived two fires and even received a visit from the notorious duo Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, looking to buy ammunition, which the store didn’t sell.

The store’s final day of operations will be Dec. 28.

___

Information from: KSLA-TV, http://ksla.com