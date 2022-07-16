Historic Milford synagogue to be demolished

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — The historic Hebrew Congregation of Woodmont synagogue, which had been used for more than 80 years until an electrical fire in 2012, is officially being demolished, according to Rabbi Schneur Wilhelm.
According to the history of the Hebrew Congregation of Woodmont, the earliest Jewish religious services held in the Woodmont area were held in the summer of 1920. The congregation raised enough funds to build the synagogue in 1929.