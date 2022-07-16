Historic Milford synagogue to be demolished

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — The historic Hebrew Congregation of Woodmont synagogue, which had been used for more than 80 years until an electrical fire in 2012, is officially being demolished, according to Rabbi Schneur Wilhelm.

According to the history of the Hebrew Congregation of Woodmont, the earliest Jewish religious services held in the Woodmont area were held in the summer of 1920. The congregation raised enough funds to build the synagogue in 1929.

The synagogue was used from 1929 until Oct. 14, 2012, when an electrical fire broke out in the building causing severe damage and destroying its contents.

“We are almost 10 years since the fire, and thank God, the Jewish community is stronger than ever, and we look forward to many more happy years here in the Woodmont area,” said Wilhelm.

During COVID, services did slow, but Wilhelm said they have been open other than when they were required to shut down.

In 1947, a social hall was built next to the synagogue. After the fire, the social hall was renovated in 2013, and services have been held there ever since.

“Now, over the last few months, things have come back to life again,” he said. “The plan for the congregation is to keep on going strong.”

Wilhelm said some artifacts were salvaged from the old synagogue building, and they are going to create an area to display the artifacts as well as the history of the congregation and the Jewish community in Milford.

“There is a nice size Jewish community, and it’s growing,” he said. “People are moving into town.”

After the fire, Wilhelm said the original plan was to rebuild the synagogue building and connect it to the social hall.

“The building that was destroyed in the fire was just one room. There were no bathrooms, and nothing else was there,” he said. “But over the years, we realized that was not going to happen, and we made the tough decision to take the synagogue down.”

Several ideas came up when they were discussing what to do after the structure is removed.

“We are going to have some sort of memorial there on the site of the former building,” he said. “It’s going to be more of a memorial garden area.”

On Sunday, the Hebrew Congregation of Milford will have a farewell ceremony for the old synagogue building starting at 3 p.m.

“Originally, we were planning to have something small and intimate for the congregation,” said Wilhelm. “The president and vice president of the synagogue are going to talk, I’m going to share some thoughts, we are going to discuss the plans for that site, and it’s an opportunity for people to come out one last time and see the building.”

“Before it comes down, we wanted to acknowledge its memory, the history and the role it played for the Jewish community here since the early 1920s,” he added.