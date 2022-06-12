Hiring a challenge for Milford Fire Department: ‘We are turning every single rock’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — Finding firefighters to join the city’s ranks is becoming as challenging as fighting the fires themselves.
Kevin McGrath, chair of the Milford Firefighter Commission, said that throughout the country, it is becoming more difficult to hire firefighters because many people, for various reasons, do not want to be in public service and be a firefighter or police officer. That, according to McGrath, is causing staffing problems.