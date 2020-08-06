Hiking family of 6 helped along Mount Washington trail

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers have come to the aid of a family of six who lost their way along a Mount Washington trail.

The family had been hiking the Jewell Trail but became disoriented due to fatigue and darkness and did not know exactly where they were on Wednesday night. Included in the hiking party were four children, ages 7 to 14.

The family was found a little over an hour later, several tenths of a mile from the base station of the Cog Railway. The hikers were given lights and were able to hike out on their own, arriving safely at the trailhead about 30 minutes later.

It was the third search and rescue call for Mount Washington that night.