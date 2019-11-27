High winds leave 44,000 without power across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — High winds across Indiana have blown over trees and left tens of thousands of power customers without service.

Indiana electric utilities reported more than 44,000 customers without service late Wednesday morning. They included 15,000 served by Duke Energy and more than 13,000 served by Indianapolis Power & Light.

The National Weather Service recorded a 66 mph wind gust in Valparaiso, a 64 mph gust in Adams County in northeastern Indiana and a 60 mph gust at Indianapolis International Airport. It also received reports of trees being blown down across the state.

The weather service said in a statement that the winds were creating difficult travel conditions for high-profile vehicles.