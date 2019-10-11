High winds cancel Albuquerque balloon fiesta's evening event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — High winds have forced officials to cancel the Special Shapes Glowdeo at the International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque.

Thursday's competition flying was also canceled.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that although winds above Balloon Fiesta Park were too strong for flight, event officials decided conditions near the ground Thursday morning were safe enough for crews to inflate without lifting off.

After Dawn Patrol pilots inflated around 6 a.m. and then promptly brought down and packed up their balloons, a safety officer announced the special shapes would inflate but not launch.

Fiesta officials say winds were expected to die down overnight.

They're hoping for a crisp, clear sky ahead of Friday's Special Shapes Rodeo.

The nine-day event started last Saturday.

It draws pilots from around the world and from 41 U.S. states.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com