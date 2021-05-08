High-speed train services in UK disrupted after cracks found

Andrew Matthews/AP

LONDON (AP) — Passengers faced significant travel disruption Saturday in Britain as a number of high-speed trains were taken out of service to undergo precautionary checks for cracks.

Network Rail, which runs the nation's tracks, said cracks were discovered on several Hitachi 800 trains. The trains are used by several train operators, including Great Western Railway, which serves passengers between London and the west of England and south Wales, and London North Eastern Railway, which connects links Edinburgh and London.