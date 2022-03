Contributed photo

MILFORD — Notre Dame-West Haven and Sacred Heart Academy teamed up to raise money for ICan Bike, which is part of the ICanShine organization that provides quality learning opportunities in recreational activities for individuals with disabilities.

Matthew Piechota and Emma Kirck, both juniors, led the fundraising efforts at their respective schools. Piechota and Kirck are varsity basketball players at Notre Dame-West Haven and Sacred Heart Academy, respectively.