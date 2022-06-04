High-profile candidates try to break Dem, GOP control

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former lawmaker in Oregon who as a young woman flew a helicopter around an erupting Mount St. Helens is aiming to shake up state politics by running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor.
Betsy Johnson, who served in both the Oregon Senate and House and who once belonged to — and then quit — both the Republican and Democratic parties, sees a path to victory with the increasing polarization of the two major parties.