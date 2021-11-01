High court: NY abortion case ruling should be revisited

Jose Luis Magana/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is telling a lower court to take another look at a case in which the lower court upheld a New York regulation requiring health insurance plans to cover abortions. The regulation exempts certain religious organizations.

In a brief order Monday the high court vacated the lower court's ruling and sent the case back to be reconsidered in light of a case the Supreme Court decided earlier this year involving religious freedom issues. It is not uncommon for the high court to order a lower court to revisit a case when an intervening Supreme Court decision could affect a lower court's thinking on the issue.