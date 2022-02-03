Heavy snow, storm warning for second day in much of Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) — For a second straight day, much of Missouri was under a winter storm warning as heavy snow continued to fall from Springfield to St. Louis on Thursday, and Kansas residents woke to dangerous wind chills of around 15 below zero (26 degrees Celsius below zero).

The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to drop up to another 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) Thursday in southwestern Missouri, including around Springfield, and up to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) more in eastern Missouri, including around St. Louis.