Heavy smoke reported at Milford house fire

Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Heavy smoke reported at Milford house fire 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Fire crews quickly put out a fire at a two-story wood frame house in Milford Sunday morning, and continued to search for flare ups in the upper floors of the home, according to dispatch reports.

A caller told operators the fire started in the basement of the home at 12 Andrus Drive. The caller said. the house was evacuated, according to dispatch.

The first units on scene reported “considerable smoke” coming from the rear of the building around 9:00 a.m.

The home sits near Exit 36 on the I-95 interstate. The single-family home was built in 1953 and last sold in 2003, according to Milford public records.

Crews reported the main fire had been put out within minutes of the first unit arriving on scene, with heavy smoke still present on the upper floor.

No injuries were reported and the fire department later cleared the scene, according to dispatch.