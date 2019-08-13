Heavy metals found in groundwater near coal plants

CHRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (AP) — Environmental officials say heavy metals from coal ash have seeped into groundwater at a Duke Energy complex along Florida's Gulf Coast.

A report by a consulting firm shows that arsenic, lithium and other contaminants were found in samples of wells surrounding the coal plants on Duke's Crystal River Energy Complex.

The Citrus County Chronicle reports that the consulting firm told Duke Energy that it must come up with a plan of action quickly and hold a public meeting.

Duke spokeswoman Paige Sheehan says the company is studying its options as quickly as possible.

The complex is located about 80 miles north of Tampa.

