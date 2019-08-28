Heat wave fells records in several Oregon cities

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Several Oregon cities broke records for high temperatures as the state endures a late-summer heat wave, including one record from 1894.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the coastal city of Astoria broke a 125-year-old record Tuesday, hitting 91 degrees (32 Celsius). The previous record was 88 degrees (31 Celsius).

Portland saw a 98-degree day (36.6 Celsius), breaking its record for this date by 1 degree.

Eugene also broke a record from 1972, hitting 100 degrees (37.7 Celsius) Tuesday.

Wednesday will also be a hot day but temperatures should return to normal for late August later this week.

