Hearing set for suspects in shooting of Dutch crime reporter MOLLY QUELL, Associated Press July 9, 2021 Updated: July 9, 2021 8 a.m.
His picture and flowers mark the spot where journalist Peter R. de Vries was shot in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Peter R. de Vries, who is widely lauded for fearless reporting on the Dutch underworld, was shot Tuesday July 6, 2021, after making one of his regular appearances on a current affairs television show.
Police officers pass the spot where journalist Peter R. de Vries has been shot, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, July 8, 2021.
His picture and flowers mark the spot where journalist Peter R. de Vries was shot in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, July 8, 2021.
His picture and flowers mark the spot where journalist Peter R. de Vries was shot in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, July 8, 2021.
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Two men suspected in the shooting of a celebrated Dutch crime reporter have a court hearing scheduled Friday, while the journalist is still fighting for his life in an Amsterdam hospital.
Peter R. de Vries was shot in the head while walking to his car after a Tuesday night television appearance. The attack on de Vries, known for courageous reporting on the Dutch underworld, raised concerns around Europe about journalists’ safety and media freedom.