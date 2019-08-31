Health study related to PFAS at Pease will go ahead

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The federal government has approved a pilot study at a former military base to look at the health implications for those who may have been exposed to potentially toxic chemical in the drinking water.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, says the Office of Management and Budget approved the study of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl compounds, or PFAS, at New Hampshire's Pease International Tradeport. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry will begin the study this fall.

The Air Force has spent almost $58 million to address the PFAS contamination that came from firefighting foam. The chemicals, which studies have linked to a range of health problems including thyroid disease and testicular and kidney cancer, were found in the tradeport's drinking water.