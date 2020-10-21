Health Department sees rise in COVID cases in Milford

MILFORD — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Milford and other areas across the state, the Health Department is reminding the community to stay vigilant and follow guidance critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“The increase in cases is concerning and should be a reminder to everyone that we cannot become complacent,” said Health Director Deepa Joseph. “Everyone needs to continue the safety protocols put in place - wear a face mask or cloth face covering, stay six feet apart, avoid indoor gatherings, stay home if you are sick, and wash hands well and often. Practicing these measures help us to protect each other during such a challenging time.”

Residents, local businesses, and visitors are reminded to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders and Connecticut Department of Economic & Community Development Sector Rules for COVID-19, especially related to gatherings and events.

With the colder fall and winter weather here, it will become more difficult to gather outdoors. Currently, the indoor gathering limit for private residences is 25 people or fewer. Contact tracing information demonstrates that a significant portion of individuals who are positive with COVID-19 were exposed by family or friends.

The Milford Health Department encourages residents wear face masks or cloth face coverings and stay at least six feet from others who are not in their household, whether they’re indoors or outdoors, Joseph said.

“Milford schools, businesses, and event organizers have done an excellent job implementing protocols to stay safe. In order to continue operating in person and to avoid a significant increase in cases, we must all consider the interactions we engage in, the events we choose to participate in, and even upcoming travel plans,” said Mayor Benjamin Blake. “The virus is not gone and may be with us for many more months. Let’s all work together and do our part to keep Milford safe and healthy.”

For questions regarding COVID-19, visit the Milford Health Department website or the Connecticut COVID-19 Response website.