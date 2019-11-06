Head of scandal-ridden Massachusetts State Police retires

BOSTON (AP) — The head of the troubled Massachusetts State Police is retiring.

The agency announced Wednesday that Col. Kerry Gilpin is stepping down effective Nov. 15.

The 49-year old Gilpin served as the state's top cop for two years during her 25-year career.

Gilpin maintained a low profile as the 2,200-member police force was rocked by corruption and mismanagement scandals.

A widespread payroll scheme has led to criminal charges against at least 10 troopers.

There have also been revelations a drug dealer was hired as a trooper. The agency's head of payroll has pleaded guilty to embezzling. And the former head of the trooper's union faces federal racketeering charges.

Gilpin says the agency has conducted "painstaking" investigations and implemented reforms, but more work needs to be done to restore the public's trust.