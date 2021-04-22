'He was guilty.' Extra juror in favor of Chauvin conviction DOUG GLASS, Associated Press April 22, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 9:13 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An alternate juror at the trial of Derek Chauvin said she agreed with the jury's decision to convict him in George Floyd's death, saying she saw Chauvin as the leader of officers at the scene and that he brushed off warnings by bystanders that Floyd was in danger.
“I felt he was guilty,” Lisa Christensen said on “CBS This Morning” in a story aired Thursday. “I didn't know if it was going to be guilty on all counts, but I would have said guilty.”