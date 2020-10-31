Hay ride accident in Mississippi leaves 10 people injured

PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — Ten people on a hayride in Mississippi are being treated for critical injuries after a pickup truck collided with their trailer being pulled by an ATV.

The pickup rear-ended the trailer Friday around 7:30 p.m. in rural Pearl River County, about 10 minutes west of Picayune, news outlets reported.

Multiple ambulances and helicopters transported the injured to several hospitals, including Highland Community Hospital in Picayune, Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, and University Medical Center in New Orleans. All 10 patients transported were in critical condition, said Pearl River County Emergency Management Director Danny Manley.

The collision sent the trailer tumbling off the road, which accounted for the severity of the injuries, Emergency Management Director Danny Manley said.

The hayride was an outing of family and friends, he said.

The accident remains under investigation, though Patrol Commander Shane Edgar of the county sheriff's office notes it does not appear to be alcohol-related and no arrests have been made.