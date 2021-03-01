Hawaii state epidemiologist wants in-person school classes

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's public schools should resume in-person classes as soon as possible because children can attend class safely, said Dr. Sarah Kemble, the state's acting state epidemiologist
“As we have learned more about COVID-19 and schools, we have also learned that schools are not, as initially anticipated, amplifiers of COVID-19 transmission,” Kemble wrote in a letter last Friday to Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz and the Hawaii Department of Education. “Rather schools are one of the safest environments for children when it comes to COVID-19.”