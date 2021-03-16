Hawaii partially reopens Kauai highway covered by landslide

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials on Tuesday partially reopened a highway on Kauai that was covered by a landslide after heavy rains last week, reconnecting several small towns that had been cut off from the rest of the island.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation opened an emergency access lane on Kuhio Highway for those driving to the towns of Hanalei, Haena and Wainiha. Firefighters, medical personnel and others providing critical services like potable water will be allowed to drive on the road for the next two days.