Hawaii beach home slides off bluff near famed surfing waves CALEB JONES, Associated Press March 2, 2022 Updated: March 2, 2022 3:24 p.m.
1 of3 This photo provided by Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources shows a house that collapsed on Oahu's north shore, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The home collapsed onto the beach this week in an area that is prone to beach erosion from high energy waves that draw professional surfers from around the world. State officials say the home collapse Monday was not unexpected and there were no injuries. (Shellie Habel/Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources via AP) Shellie Habel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 This photo provided by Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources shows a house that collapsed on Oahu's north shore, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The home collapsed onto the beach this week in an area that is prone to beach erosion from high energy waves that draw professional surfers from around the world. State officials say the home collapse Monday was not unexpected and there were no injuries. (Shellie Habel/Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources via AP) Shellie Habel/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
HONOLULU (AP) — A home on the north shore of Oahu collapsed onto the beach this week in an area that is prone to beach erosion from high energy waves that draw professional surfers from around the world.
State officials said the home collapse Monday morning did not come as a surprise and that there were no injuries.