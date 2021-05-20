Hawaii News Now obtains video from police shooting of teen

HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu police officer was directly behind a car when he fired 10 shots at the back of the driver's seat during a shooting last month that killed a teen who authorities say was a suspect in a series of violent crimes, according to body camera footage obtained by Hawaii News Now.
After the April 5 shooting, Chief Susan Ballard told reporters that police believe the Honda had rammed two marked police cars during a pursuit. But that’s not clear from the footage Hawaii News Now aired.