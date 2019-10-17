‘Haunting of Hill House’ at Law

The cast of the Jonathan Law High School Drama Club’s upcoming production of “The Haunting of Hill House” features Sophie Maselli as Eleanor Vance, Tyanna Xavier as Theodora, Joey Soto as Dr. Montague and Justin Amaro as Luke Sanderson. less The cast of the Jonathan Law High School Drama Club’s upcoming production of “The Haunting of Hill House” features Sophie Maselli as Eleanor Vance, Tyanna Xavier as Theodora, Joey Soto as Dr. Montague and ... more Photo: Jonathan Law High School / Contributed Photo Photo: Jonathan Law High School / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close ‘Haunting of Hill House’ at Law 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The Jonathan Law High School Drama Club will perform “The Haunting of Hill House” as its fall play.

Performances are Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 and 7 p.m. at the school, 20 Lansdale Avenue. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $7 for senior citizens, children and students with a valid ID. During the 2 p.m. Saturday matinee, senior citizens are admitted free.

Based on the novel and popular Netflix show by the same name, Hill House, cut off from the outside world by its remote location and shunned by all who know its forbidding and sinister reputation, has remained empty and silent. Its isolation is broken by the arrival of Dr. Montague, an investigator of supernatural phenomena who has been granted a short lease by the current owner. His mission is to delve into the morbid history of the house and to come to grips with the occult forces that have made it uninhabitable for many years. He is joined by three others who have accepted Dr. Montague’s invitation. Their visit begins with jovial informality, but their sensibilities are soon jolted by strange and eerie occurrences.

The cast includes Sophie Maselli as Eleanor Vance, Joey Soto as Dr. Montague, Tyanna Xavier as Theodora, Justin Amaro as Luke Sanderson, Ashley Leparik as Mrs. Dudley, Riley Pastir as Mrs. Montague, and Seth Baker as Arthur Parker.

This production is intended for adult audiences. Parental discretion is strongly encouraged.

For more information, contact the director, Christina Kalafut at ckalafut@milforded.org.