'Hatred in the eyes': How racist rage animated Jan. 6 riots FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 12:25 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Cori Bush is no stranger to protests. She spent years marching the streets of St. Louis and Ferguson, Missouri, rising to public office on the strength of her activism.
But as the Missouri Democrat looked out the window of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — only her third day as a member of Congress — she knew what was about to take place would be no peaceful protest. The Confederate flags in the crowd, and the makeshift noose and gallows erected on the Capitol grounds, spoke to a more sinister reality.