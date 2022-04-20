Haskins apparently ran out of gas before being fatally hit TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press April 20, 2022 Updated: April 20, 2022 3:53 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins works during the team's NFL minicamp football practice in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins called Florida 911 dispatchers shortly after he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month, saying his car had run out of gas and she was worried because he wasn't answering the phone, according to recordings released Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins called Florida 911 dispatchers shortly after he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month, saying his car had run out of gas and she was worried because he wasn't answering the phone, according to recordings released Wednesday.
Kalabrya Haskins, who was calling from Pittsburgh and unaware of the accident, told a Florida Highway Patrol dispatcher on April 9 that her 24-year-old husband had called from near Fort Lauderdale to say he was walking to get gas and would call her back. When the former Ohio State star didn't, she told the dispatcher she tried to call him but he wasn't answering.