Harris to address migration as she meets Guatemalan leader

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris faces a major test of her diplomatic skills Monday when she meets with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei as part of her efforts to address the root causes of migration to the U.S. from the region.

The meeting comes as the Biden administration is expected to announce new anti-trafficking and smuggling measures, and hopes to deliver new anti-corruption measures Monday as well, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview announcements before they have been made public. Harris is visiting Guatemala and Mexico as part of her role in dealing diplomatically with the irregular migration to the U.S., and she will meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday.

With Giammattei, Harris is expected to discuss everything from vaccine sharing to economic development in Guatemala. But the country’s widespread corruption will loom over their conversations, even as Harris seeks new agreements with Giammattei to help stem the spike in migration.

Nongovernmental organizations placed Guatemala’s widespread corruption at the top of their list of concerns before Harris’ visit. Last month, two lawyers who are outspoken critics of Giammattei’s administration were arrested on what they say were trumped-up charges aimed at silencing them.

The selection of judges for Guatemala’s Constitutional Court, its highest, was mired in influence peddling and allegations of corruption. Giammattei picked his chief of staff to fill one of the five vacancies. When Gloria Porras, a respected force against corruption, was elected to a second term, the congress controlled by Giammattei’s party refused to seat her.

“Corruption really does sap the the wealth of any country, and in Central America is at a scale where it is a large percentage of GDP across the region,” said special envoy Ricardo Zúñiga. “We see corruption as one of the most important root causes to be dealt with.”

Besides her meeting with Giammattei on Monday morning, Harris will participate in a roundtable with Guatemalan community and civil society leaders, and she’ll meet with young innovators and entrepreneurs, including a number of female entrepreneurs.

In addressing the root causes of migration, Harris has laid out an approach centered on creating better opportunities and living conditions in the region through humanitarian and economic aid. She’s focused many of her public events and listening sessions before this visit on work with civil society organizations and international businesses, which her aides say is an acknowledgement that the work of improving the situation in the region cannot be done by its governments alone.

Harris announced plans to send $310 million to provide support for refugees and address food shortages, and she recently secured commitments from a dozen companies and organizations to invest in the Northern Triangle countries to promote economic opportunity and job training.

Washington won some goodwill through its vaccine diplomacy this past week. Giammattei and López Obrador both received calls from Harris on Thursday telling them the U.S. would be sending 500,000 doses and 1 million doses, respectively, of COVID-19 vaccine.

But Harris’ aides say corruption will continue to be a central focus of her bilateral meetings with both Giammattei and López Obrador.

While in Latin America, Harris will also have to navigate the politics of immigration. Congressional Republicans have criticized both President Joe Biden and Harris for deciding not to visit the U.S.-Mexico border and contend the administration is ignoring what they say is a crisis there. April was the second-busiest month on record for unaccompanied children encountered at the border, following March’s all-time high. The Border Patrol’s total encounters in April were up 3% from March, marking the highest level since April 2000.

Conservatives will be watching Harris closely for any missteps, hoping to drag her into further controversy on an issue that they see as a political winner.

___

Associated Press writers Christopher Sherman in Mexico City and Sonia Pérez D. in Guatemala City contributed to this report.