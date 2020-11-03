Harris County sheriff's office reports deputy dies of COVID

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Harris County sheriff’s office on Tuesday reported that a deputy has died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Deputy Johnny Tunches, 56, died Tuesday after being hospitalized for nearly a month, according to a news release from the department. The statement says Tunches is the third Harris County deputy to die of COVID.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have been a reported 909,257 total cases of the virus and 18,097 deaths as of Monday, according to the Texas health department. The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were more than 105,000 active cases in the state and more than 787,000 people have recovered, the department said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.