Hamline University under fire for art professor's dismissal

CHICAGO (AP) — A Minnesota university's decision to dismiss a professor for including depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art course has put the small, private school at the center of a debate over how to include controversial material in college courses while respecting students' personal relationship to the material.
Months after the images were shown in an online class, the chair of Hamline University's Board of Trustees said Friday that the trustees were reviewing the university’s policies and its responses to both student complaints and faculty concerns about academic freedom. Also Friday, a national civil rights organization for Muslims rebuked accusations that the professor's behavior was Islamophobic.