Hall of Fame punter to kick off for United Way

Retired New York Giants punter Sean Landeta will be the guest speaker as the United Way of Milford kicks off its 2019-20 Campaign Thursday, Oct. 3, at Subway World Headquarters from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Landeta, a five-time All-Pro, finished his 25-year career with the second most punting yards of all time. After starting in the United States Football League, Landeta was a punter for 22 seasons with the National Football League from 1985-2006. He won championship titles with the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXI and Super Bowl XXV. He played with six teams total, including the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The first punter in NFL history to earn a $1 million annual salary, he has been considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is one of ESPN’s 50 Greatest New York Giants players. Since officially retiring from football in 2008, Landeta continues to work with the Eagles and Giants organizations and is active in the media, working for Fox Television and CBS Radio.

“We’re thrilled to have Sean Landeta with us for the annual Campaign kickoff,” said Gary Johnson, president of United Way. “We are so thankful to our gracious friends at Subway for hosting this exciting event as well as our Milford community for their continued support of our mission.”

The United Way will also showcase its 2019-20 campaign video which features individuals and families helped by United Way and its partner agencies.

The United Way of Milford provides resources for 21 local nonprofit agencies who are dedicated to helping Milford’s most vulnerable community members, according to the organization.

“I invite you to join us in creating more opportunities for a better tomorrow,” Johnson said.

A box of diapers upon entry is the price of admission. Supplies are running low, especially on size 5 and 6, according to the United Way.

To register, call Erica Bento at 203-876-6791 or email ebento@unitedwayofmilford.org

No funds raised by United Way of Milford are used for this event, according to a release from the organization.