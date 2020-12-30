Half of Indiana counties labeled high-risk for virus spread

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly half of Indiana counties were rated with the highest risk level of coronavirus spread in Wednesday’s state update after state officials corrected a flaw in Indiana’s reporting.

The Indiana State Department of Health tracking map labeled 45 of the state’s 92 counties the most dangerous red category, up 21 from a week earlier. Forty-six other counties were in the next-riskiest orange rating of the four-level system, which is updated weekly. Only east-central Indiana's Jay County was rated “moderate risk,” the first county in four weeks to enter the yellow category.