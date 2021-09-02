Hal Rogers now Kentucky's longest-serving member of Congress

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers reached a milestone Thursday in becoming Kentucky's longest-serving member of Congress, saying he has work to do and is keeping his eye toward the future.
First elected in 1980 from the 5th District, Rogers surpassed the late U.S. Rep. William Natcher for the longevity record. Rogers reached 14,852 days in office on Thursday, passing his former Democratic colleague from the state's 2nd District, the congressman's office said, citing the U.S. House historian.