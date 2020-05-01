Hair cuts, in person shopping allowed in much of Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Getting a hair cut and shopping in person at retail stores were allowed again in much of Colorado starting Friday as the state continued to ease restrictions set up to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

However, stay at home orders remained in place for much of the Denver area, with only essential businesses like grocery, liquor and hardware stores open there.

Goodwill was reopening 16 stores around Colorado with changes to protect people's safety. Dressing rooms will be closed and one-way aisles have been set up to make it easier for customers to stay 6 feet apart.

Elective surgeries and curbside pickup at retail shops was allowed to begin outside the Denver area on Monday in the first wave of the relaxation of restrictions under Democratic Gov. Jared Polis' “safer at home" order.

Offices can re-open starting Monday but only with half the usual staff to allow for social distancing.

