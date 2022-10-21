Haggis' defense eyes accuser's emails at rape lawsuit trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Paul Haggis’ defense sought Friday to undermine the credibility of a publicist who accused him of rape, with his attorneys suggesting a whiff of romantic interest in communications that his accuser says were just professionally friendly gestures.
Cross-examining Haleigh Breest at the trial of her rape lawsuit, defense attorney Priya Chaudhry asked about her definition of flirtation, her emails regarding Haggis, even her penchant for exclamation points and signing emails with a warm “xx" or similar.